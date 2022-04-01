Wolf Administration Announces Bids Opened for First Contract for Southern Section of CSVT

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has opened bids for the first construction contract for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT).

"This is the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT, which will ease congestion, improve safety and accommodate growth in the region," Acting PennDOT District 3 Executive Justin Blakeney said. "This is a major step toward completion of this project, which will have a significant impact in the area."

Bids were opened for the earthwork for the roughly 6 miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam Borough and Monroe Township, Snyder County. The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield. It will include an interchange/connector to Routes 11/15 and Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Shamokin Dam.

In addition to five million cubic yards of earthwork, the contract includes the bridge to carry Sunbury Road over the new highway, various stream culverts, and drainage features. It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the new highway, such as:

Reconfiguring Park Road, Fisher Road, and Colonial Drive;

Replacing the Mill Road/App Road/Airport Road intersection with two roundabouts; and

A new traffic signal and turning lanes at the Route 204/Mill Road intersection.

The apparent low bid of $115.2 million was submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh. It was one of three bids submitted by private companies in the competitive bidding process.

PennDOT will review the bids and anticipates awarding a contract within a few weeks. Work is expected to begin in the summer with completion anticipated in 2025.

Bids for the other new bridges that are part of the project are planned to be opened in 2024, and a paving contract is planned to follow in 2026. The CSVT Southern Section is anticipated to be opened in 2027.

Work Continues on the Northern Section Work is resuming for the season on the CSVT Northern Section, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County to Route 147 south of Montandon in Northumberland County. Upcoming activities include paving the final wearing course on the mainline roadway and ramps that were previously constructed and installing highway lighting, signs, guide rail, and erosion and sediment control features throughout the project area.

The CSVT Northern Section is anticipated to be opened to traffic later this year. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced when plans are developed.

