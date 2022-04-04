HIP Video Promo: SUPER-Hi and NEEKA are "Following The Sun" in new music video

"Following The Sun" is a radiant track that has reached over 135 million streams, is certified Gold in Germany and Australia, and is a radio smash in Europe.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weather may be chilly, but don’t be dismayed: the days are getting longer, and the seasons are turning. Soon enough, it’ll be time for those midday joyrides, trips to the beach, outdoor parties, and the sort of carefree exploration that only happens during the summer. And if you can’t wait to feel the sunshine, SUPER-Hi and NEEKA have created the perfect track to score all of your hot-weather reveries. “Following The Sun” is a breezy July day captured in song: a sparkling, honeyed, daylight-drenched sonic excursion. Everything about the track is designed to generate illumination and warmth.

The musicians in SUPER-Hi are radiance specialists. Their sense of balance is impeccable — they create tracks that are wistful and danceable at the same time. No matter how smooth and chill the sound, their songs always jump. In their alternate identity as the hitmaking production team Red Triangle (David Guetta, Charlie Puth, Alesso, 5 Seconds Of Summer), they’ve demonstrated an aptitude for house-shaking, party-starting electronic dance music, but they’re sure hands with acoustic instruments, too. “Following The Sun” rides along on a propulsive electronic beat, and it’s decorated with a gorgeous, twinkling synthesizer, but the entire track is underpinned by an irresistible ukulele groove. The result is a production that feels timeless, equally suitable for clubs, beach bars, and nights around a bonfire. Already certified Gold in Germany and Australia, “Following The Sun” is a radio smash across Europe – and it’s now breaking in Australia and New Zealand. Having reached more than 135 million streams, the song has reached the Spotify Top 200 in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, as well as the Shazam Top 200 in 48 countries (and #1 in Australia and #2 in New Zealand!).

The track is a collaboration with the accomplished singer-songwriter duo NEEKA, who’ve worked with Drake and James Arthur, to name just a few of their creative partners. They’ve penned a lyric that celebrates summertime fun and explores themes of release, aspiration, romantic longing, and personal fulfillment. That tone is extended to the gorgeous clip for “Following The Sun,” which chronicles the most perfect summer day imaginable. The camera follows a pair of beautiful young women on a ride through the south of France in an open-topped jeep. We watch them take in the sunshine, walk through the forest, and leap into the blue Mediterranean from a rocky shore. The cinematography throughout is nothing short of spectacular: wide blue European skies, long ribbons of road through gorgeous countryside, crystalline blue water, handsome architecture in the towns the pair pass through. But the truly engrossing thing about the clip is the chemistry between the two actresses. Their affection and mutual admiration are instantly apparent. Wherever they’re going next, it’s clear that they’ll be going together.

More SUPER-Hi on HIP Video Promo

More SUPER-Hi on Instagram

Listen to SUPER-Hi