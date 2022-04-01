Submit Release
Celebrating Week of the Young Child April 2-8

Every year, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) hosts Week of the Young Child. This year the celebration will occur from April 2nd through April 8th. Members of the Early Learning Team at the Maine Department of Education plan to share a video each day highlighting early childhood educators across Maine who are enhancing high-quality experiences for young children ages birth through eight. 

Each day’s video will focus on NAEYC’s theme of the day as follows: 

April 4th: Music Monday  

April 5th: Tasty Tuesday  

April 6th: Work Together Wednesday  

April 7th: Artsy Thursday  

April 8th: Family Friday  

The daily video will provide brief information and resources, showcase how related activities are already happening throughout our state, and celebrate the work educators are doing across a variety of early childhood settings. Each video will also challenge viewers to explore new activities in their classrooms, and to share their experiences through social media using the hashtags #WOYC2022 and #MEWOYC2022. 

You can find the daily videos and additional resources posted here as well as through the DOE Newsroom. Thank you to those who have contributed to the videos and photos thus far. We can’t wait to celebrate young children with you! 

Questions can be directed to Early Childhood Specialist Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.  

