Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,640 in the last 365 days.

Btein High Protein Energy Bars With Low Glycemic Natural Sugars and Ashwagandha are Now Available on OneLavi.com

Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.

Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.

Btein Bars offers an almond and coconut protein bar.

Btein Bars offers an almond and coconut protein bar.

Btein Bars Packed With 20 Grams of High-Quality protein

We developed Btein Bars to provide for your physical and mental health needs.”
— Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, which makes Btein Bars
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btein Bars, which are made with 20 grams of high-quality protein and Ashwagandha, are now available at OneLavi.com, a boutique health and wellness e-commerce website.

“We are excited that OneLavi.com carries our energy protein bars,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina. “We developed Btein Bars to provide for your physical and mental health needs.”

Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, provide a significant amount of the daily recommended intake of protein for men and women.

“Our bars have 20 grams of high-quality protein which accounts for about one-third of the daily recommended amount for men and almost one-half of the protein women should consume every day,” Saran said. “You need protein for energy and to stay healthy.”

Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder of Btein Bars, said Btein Bars also contain Ashwagandha, an ancient Indian healing root that helps relieve stress.

Healthline.com lists several potential benefits of Ashwagandha based on research:

* Reduce stress and anxiety
* Help reduce blood sugar levels
* Reduce inflammation
* Increase focus
* Improve sleep

“We included Ashwagandha in our bars because we want to help the total person, both mind and body,” he added.

Hema and Saran also decided to only use Low-Glycemic natural sugars because of the diabetes epidemic in the country. The Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.

Hema Saran said Btein Bars are suited for today’s consumers.

“They are a great snack at the office or a quick on-the-go meal,” Hema Saran said. “We made a protein-packed wholesome treat that will help you handle your stress and give you the energy to get through the day.”

For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or OneLavi.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
561-544-0719
email us here

You just read:

Btein High Protein Energy Bars With Low Glycemic Natural Sugars and Ashwagandha are Now Available on OneLavi.com

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.