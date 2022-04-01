Btein High Protein Energy Bars With Low Glycemic Natural Sugars and Ashwagandha are Now Available on OneLavi.com
Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
Btein Bars Packed With 20 Grams of High-Quality protein
We developed Btein Bars to provide for your physical and mental health needs.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btein Bars, which are made with 20 grams of high-quality protein and Ashwagandha, are now available at OneLavi.com, a boutique health and wellness e-commerce website.
— Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, which makes Btein Bars
“We are excited that OneLavi.com carries our energy protein bars,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina. “We developed Btein Bars to provide for your physical and mental health needs.”
Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, provide a significant amount of the daily recommended intake of protein for men and women.
“Our bars have 20 grams of high-quality protein which accounts for about one-third of the daily recommended amount for men and almost one-half of the protein women should consume every day,” Saran said. “You need protein for energy and to stay healthy.”
Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder of Btein Bars, said Btein Bars also contain Ashwagandha, an ancient Indian healing root that helps relieve stress.
Healthline.com lists several potential benefits of Ashwagandha based on research:
* Reduce stress and anxiety
* Help reduce blood sugar levels
* Reduce inflammation
* Increase focus
* Improve sleep
“We included Ashwagandha in our bars because we want to help the total person, both mind and body,” he added.
Hema and Saran also decided to only use Low-Glycemic natural sugars because of the diabetes epidemic in the country. The Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.
Hema Saran said Btein Bars are suited for today’s consumers.
“They are a great snack at the office or a quick on-the-go meal,” Hema Saran said. “We made a protein-packed wholesome treat that will help you handle your stress and give you the energy to get through the day.”
For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or OneLavi.com.
