The Metaverse Commerce Network Announces Shopping Malls in the Metaverse
The Metaverse Commerce Network™ (MCN) is a DAO that's opening Metaverse Shopping Malls in every major city in the world.
We think that eCommerce merchants are curious about the Metaverse and want to have a presence in the space if possible. We want to offer a cost-free, risk-free way merchants to do that.”PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse Commerce Network (MCN) is announcing today, a platform for MSB merchants to move their eCommerce stores into the Metaverse. MCN will enable existing eCommerce sites on Shopify and other platforms to create their stores in the Metaverse, easily and at no charge. These stores will be featured inside virtual shopping malls all around the world accessible on all XR platforms including Oculus Quest VR devices.
— Randy Adams
The onboarding process is simple, the Merchant selects an appropriate Metaverse Store template, moves their existing products from their CMS or eCommerce platform onto the MCN platform, selects the malls where they want to be featured and their 3D store is created automatically with all their branding and products included. The merchant can also enable SalesBot™ avatars to meet and greet customers in their Metaverse store. Merchants can feature links to their store on their website and users with XR headsets can easily visit the store on the Metaverse, look at, touch products and place orders. Orders are processed through the merchants existing order processing systems.
“We think that eCommerce merchants are curious about the Metaverse and want to have a presence in the space if possible. We wanted to offer a cost-free, risk-free way for every online merchant to instantly extend their reach into the Metaverse and tap into the momentum we are all seeing in the space”, said Randy Adams, CEO and Founder. Adams was previously Director of Engineering at Adobe Systems and Division President at the Home Shopping Network, the multi-billion dollar online and TV retailer.
The Metaverse Commerce Network will be governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which will allow merchants to control the network, the rules governing the network and other operational features of MCN. Merchants will be able to vote based on their ownership of MCNCoins, tokens which will be "airdropped" (given) to merchants and mall owners who participate in the Network.
Metaverse Mall NFTs are planned to be open for sale to mall owners in late April 2022. Each Metaverse Mall will be associated with a real-world city. Mall owners will derive revenue from sales in stores within the malls they own. Metaverse Mall NFTs will be priced based on the population of cities they represent with an expected range from 0.2 ETH to 1.0 ETH.
