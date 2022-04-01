Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The April 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- Maryland State Police Take The Plunge In Support Of Special Olympics Maryland;
- PHOTOS: 2022 MSP Polar Bear Plunge;
- First Female Motor Officer Reflects On MSP Career;
- Q&A With Forensic Sciences Division Employee Of The Year;
- PHOTOS: Celebrating Women’s History Month;
- Troopers Thank Annapolis Police Officer For Assistance With Translating Services;
- MSP Arrests Suspect In 2010 Homicide;
- Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrests In Anne Arundel County;
- ‘Grandparent Scams’ On The Rise In Maryland;
- Unemployment Insurance Scams Rise In State
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT April 2022