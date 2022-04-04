Nursing Leaders Invited to Explore Einstein II Workforce Management Solutions at AONL Annual Conference

For solutions to today’s most pressing issues for nurse leaders – staffing and skyrocketing labor costs – visit Einstein II in Booth 1619 at AONL 2022.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attendees of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) 2022 conference will have the opportunity to explore Einstein II , a rapidly growing portfolio of tech-enabled workforce management solutions that help hospitals and health systems recruit and retain clinical staff, decrease contract labor costs, and improve resource utilization.The annual AONL conference will take place April 11-14 in San Antonio. During the trade show exhibition on April 12-13, representatives from Einstein II’s leadership team – both experienced nursing leaders – will be in Booth 1619.“AONL is a great organization that attracts some of the brightest minds in nursing leadership, so we’re looking forward to many insightful exchanges,” says Jennifer Firmalan, MSN, RN, Vice President - Workforce, Einstein II Internal Resource Pool (EII IRP). “As former nurse managers, we understand today’s workforce challenges, and everything we do is about partnering with nursing leaders to help them regain a position of strength in recruiting, sourcing, deploying, and hiring – in other words, getting the right people to the right places at the right times and right costs.”Firmalan was an early adopter of EII IRP as a nurse, then again in a subsequent role as nurse manager. From that experience, she has firsthand knowledge of the benefits. Joining her at the conference will be Matt Dane, DNP, MBA, RN, Vice President - Business Development, Einstein II. Dane is a former chief nursing officer who, like Firmalan, has hands-on experience managing internal float pools and agency procurement both with and without EII IRP.“Reducing labor costs starts with reduced reliance on high-cost agency labor, which means offering flexible employment models even for permanent hires,” says Dane. “From every stakeholder perspective, Einstein II solutions combine technology with expertise to make that happen. We are extremely invested in our clients’ success.”The Einstein II suite also includes Vendor Managed Solution & Support (EII VMSS), which combines the industry’s most feature-rich vendor management technology with administrative support for credentialing, timekeeping, and accounts payable. The cloud-based platform automates many day-to-day tasks related to contract labor sourcing and management within a single portal, complete with advanced reporting and analytics. The total solution further optimizes efficiency by lifting administrative burdens for HR and finance teams, enabling them to focus on value-added pursuits like recruiting and managing more permanent staff.AONL 2022 attendees interested in learning more should mark their itineraries with a visit to Booth 1619 in the exhibit hall. Booth visitors can also request the Spring 2022 Labor Rate Summary Report , which details the high, low, and recommended clinical and non-clinical bill rates for all 50 states.Additionally, before the conference, Firmalan and Dane will be co-hosting a webinar for nurse leaders and other health system executives. The interactive, forum-style discussion, which is called “Rebuilding Your Healthcare Labor Force for the Challenges Ahead,” will take place on April 6 from noon to 12:30 p.m. ET. Online registration is available here About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,500 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com ###