Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2022

April 1, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The April 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Maryland State Police Take The Plunge In Support Of Special Olympics Maryland;

PHOTOS: 2022 MSP Polar Bear Plunge;

First Female Motor Officer Reflects On MSP Career;

Q&A With Forensic Sciences Division Employee Of The Year;

PHOTOS: Celebrating Women’s History Month;

Troopers Thank Annapolis Police Officer For Assistance With Translating Services;

MSP Arrests Suspect In 2010 Homicide;

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrests In Anne Arundel County;

‘Grandparent Scams’ On The Rise In Maryland;

Unemployment Insurance Scams Rise In State

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT April 2022