Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The April 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • Maryland State Police Take The Plunge In Support Of Special Olympics Maryland;
  • PHOTOS: 2022 MSP Polar Bear Plunge;
  • First Female Motor Officer Reflects On MSP Career;
  • Q&A With Forensic Sciences Division Employee Of The Year;
  • PHOTOS: Celebrating Women’s History Month;
  • Troopers Thank Annapolis Police Officer For Assistance With Translating Services;
  • MSP Arrests Suspect In 2010 Homicide;
  • Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrests In Anne Arundel County;
  • ‘Grandparent Scams’ On The Rise In Maryland;
  • Unemployment Insurance Scams Rise In State

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT April 2022

Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2022

