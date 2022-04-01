Provincial Court Judge Appointed In Meadow Lake

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryce Pashovitz as judge to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan in Meadow Lake.

"Judge Pashovitz brings a breadth of experience to our Provincial Court in the community of Meadow Lake," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "His skills and credentials as a legal professional represent precisely what we look for in a member of the judiciary. I have no doubts that he will continue to serve our province well in his new capacity as judge."

Judge Pashovitz received his law degree in 1995 from the University of Saskatchewan, where he graduated with distinction and was a co-winner of the Donald MacLean Prize in Constitutional Law. Through the 1993-1995 school years he was selected as a student editor of the Saskatchewan Law Review, in which an article he penned was published in 1995.

After graduating, Pashovitz went on to work with the Saskatchewan Department of Justice as a Crown Prosecutor in Regina from 1996 to 2008. He also prosecuted drug offences during a leave spent as Crown Counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada from 2008-2009. He then returned to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, transferring to the Saskatoon office in 2009, where he conducted trials until 2018 when he was selected as an Associate Regional Crown Prosecutor in Saskatoon, where he continues to this day. A dedicated public servant for over 25 years, in 2004 Pashovitz received the Premier's Award for Excellence in Public Service.

In addition to his professional appointments, since 2012 Pashovitz has been editing a textbook, Law Professionals Guide To: Investigating Impaired Drivers, and in 2019 completed editing its fourth edition.

Throughout his career, Judge Pashovitz has remained active in the communities he has served by acting as Treasurer for the Pense Minor Hockey Association Booster Club from 1998-2008 and as Team Treasurer for various Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association teams from 2008-2011.

