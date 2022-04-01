Saskatchewan to Raise Awareness Around Organ and Tissue Donation During April

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2022

To celebrate April's National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month, the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging all Saskatchewan residents to sign up to the provincial online registry at www.givelifesask.ca, wear a green shirt on April 7 and share information online.

"I'm pleased the Saskatchewan Organ and Tissue Donor Program is back up and running in full force for 2022 and will receive special focus and attention this month," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Since the government fulfilled its commitment to create a donor registry, nearly 18,000 Saskatchewan residents have registered online and joined the donor list. However, we want to see thousands more visit givelifesask.ca, and participate in Green Shirt Day, and Light It Green campaigns to help raise awareness for this worthwhile cause."

The Government of Saskatchewan provides over $1.2 million in annual funding to support the provincial Organ and Tissue Donation program, resulting in three straight record years of donation rates. Despite temporarily pausing donations for several months in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, there were 26 organ donors which is Saskatchewan's highest on record. Donation rates decreased across Canada during the pandemic, and Saskatchewan saw a slight decrease as well to 19 donors in 2021-22. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Saskatchewan is maintaining a health system target of 26 organ donors.

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched an online provincial awareness campaign that also promotes the online registry with the messaging "Be a donor, Save a life."

Saskatchewan people may also show their support for Organ and Tissue Donation on April 7 by participating in Green Shirt Day, a day recognized across Canada to honour the legacy of Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos. He inspired more than 150,000 Canadians to become a registered donor and give the gift of life. It's simple to participate by wearing a green shirt, and post a photo online on your choice of social media platform. If participating through Twitter use the hashtag, #GiveLifeSask.

April 7 will also feature Light it Green Day where landmark buildings across Canada, including the T.C. Douglas building in Regina, will be illuminated in green light in honour of Saskatchewan patients who have passed away while awaiting organ and tissue transplants.

"We encourage people to participate in the planned activities this month to help us raise awareness, register as organ and tissue donors but be sure to have that very important discussion with their families so their wishes are known," SHA organ and tissue donation co-coordinator Kimberly Berscheid said.

"In 2021, 156 Saskatchewan residents were given back the gift of sight because dozens of people made the decision to become cornea donors," SHA donation co-coordinator Jamie Robin-Partyka said. "We can all play a big role in turning lives around by making this generous decision. To find out how you can help, please visit www.givelifesask.ca."

Information booths on organ and tissue donation will be located at the upcoming Saskatoon Blades game on April 8 (Saskatoon) and Saskatoon Rush game on April 9.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can register as an organ and tissue donor online. After registering, it's essential to talk with your family so they understand your decision. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can help 75 people.

For more information on organ and tissue donation in Saskatchewan or to register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.givelifesask.ca.

