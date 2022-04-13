Submit Release
TORONTO AGENCY NAMED 1 OF THE 3 BEST ADVERTISING AGENCIES IN VANCOUVER

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BreezeMaxWeb, a Toronto Digital Marketing agency near Pearson Airport, has been recognized as one of the three best advertising agencies in Vancouver by ThreeBestRated.

Our office in Vancouver has worked extremely hard over the past handful of years to provide the best advertising experience to our Western clients. They exemplify the passion for customer service and satisfaction that our Toronto location has built up since 2008. Although we are physically 4,000+ km away from each other, both offices at BreezeMaxWeb work hand-in-hand to provide our clients with the best services possible.

Thank you to all of our Vancouver clients who helped us achieve this honour by providing amazing feedback and reviews on our website and Google Business Profile! Our team will continue to work hard to maintain our position on the ThreeBestRated list and to boost our clients to the top of their industries.

