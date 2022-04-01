Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while confronting suspected car burglars off-duty last night. Two suspects have been apprehended and one remains at large.

"Deputy Darren Almendarez lost his life while answering the call to serve and protect his fellow Texans, and this tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make both on and off duty," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is ready to provide all resources necessary to bring justice to the family and loved ones of Deputy Almendarez. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Almendarez's family and for the continued safety of all of our law enforcement officers across the Lone Star State."