ModiHealth Corporate Wellness Program Provides Employees with Tools to Stay Healthy Physically, Mentally and Emotionally
ModiHealth Offers a personalized, easily actionable wellness plan and integrative care in the palm of their hand
ModiHealth’s flexible corporate wellness solutions means employees can seek telehealth visits, get a customized fitness and nutrition plan, track their fitness goals and health data....”ALPINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last two years, employers have seen firsthand how essential mind and body wellness is for employees. Now, with employees working at home, in hybrid, and in the office, companies are seeking flexible solutions to provide every single employee the unique support they each need to be healthy and productive, wherever they are. ModiHealth is the employee wellness solution, providing integrative medicine and holistic healthcare under one virtual roof. It is an online health platform that offers users the tools, resources, and technology to take control of their health and wellness. The personalized platform offers users the ability to achieve their health and wellness goals with customizable fitness & nutrition plans, wellness video classes and programs, and health data tracking. Users can also take advantage of add-on features such as scheduling one-on-one virtual care sessions with health and wellness practitioners or upgrading to include an entire care team through concierge health memberships. It’s also good for business: 89% of workers at companies that support well-being initiatives are more likely to recommend their company as a good place to work. Also, tracking employee progress in improving their health can decrease insurance premium costs for employers.
— CEO Rachel Eva Dew, DNM, Ph.D
“As employers see a drastic increase in stress, illness, burnout and mental health issues with their employees, they are faced with needed a solution to support the individual needs of their entire workforce more effectively in a post-pandemic world,” says ModiHealth CEO Rachel Eva Dew, DNM, Ph.D. “ModiHealth’s flexible corporate wellness solutions means employees can seek telehealth visits, get a customized fitness and nutrition plan, track their fitness goals and health data, look up a healthy recipe on their apple watch, or drop in on a yoga class on their laptop or app from wherever they are.”
ModiHeath’s Corporate Wellness Programs complement existing traditional health insurance with a complete holistic care team.
The Streaming Service + Health App
subscription product will support employees in achieving higher levels of health, well-being, and wellness through classes, tracking, healthy lifestyle education, fitness classes, recipes, cooking classes, mindfulness, and more. They can enjoy 24/7 access to exclusive ModiHealth content available for streaming at home or on the go via a computer, tablet, or smartphone.
The Concierge Health Membership
encompasses the best of everything ModiHealth offers in one whole-person care and support membership. This personalized whole-person health and wellness care gets to the root cause of symptoms and provides an integrative and holistic solution to get and stay healthy. Employees can enjoy a monthly all-access pass to the entire collection of industry expert-led classes and the entire growing library of targeted wellness programs, along with expert support through telewellness sessions, valuable online tools, and resources to support success every step of the way. This package offers expert guidance in holistic care with access to practitioners, including:
Medical Doctors & Traditional Health Practitioners
Natural, Complementary & Alternative Medicine Doctors & Practitioners
Health & Life Coaching, Fitness Instructors & Nutrition
Mental Health Practitioners
Building a customized ModiHealth Corporate Wellness program includes a full suite of products and services or a customized package that supports an employer's budget and goals. Program costs can be adjusted based on utilization patterns with access to backend analytic reports on participation to monitor the adoption rate in the organization. Companies can also easily incentivize employees based on the analytical reporting features. ModiHealth’s proprietary technology, expansive wellness practitioner network, and unique functionality set the stage for the future of healthcare, wellbeing, and prevention. A dedicated account representative works with every employer to integrate ModiHealth into an organization successfully.
Discover the future of optimized virtual health and wellness at www.ModiHealth.com. ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way.
About ModiHealth:
ModiHealth is a health technology platform that offers an integrative whole-person care approach to healthcare. It aggregates lifestyle, wellness, mental health, and medical care under one virtual roof that changes how people receive the care and resources they need to get and stay healthy. The platform includes virtual care sessions with MDs and wellness practitioners, hundreds of hours of proprietary on-demand streaming service content, concierge health memberships, customizable fitness & nutrition plans, and health data tracking through the ModiHealth health app machine learning AI. ModiHealth offers both individual and corporate wellness solutions. ModiHealth Technologies, LLC was founded in 2015 by Dr. Rachel Dew, DNM and Dr. Randall Wright MD and has recently been nominated in the category of Top Telehealth Company, and the CEO for Top HealthCare Innovator, for The Los Angeles Business Journal Health Care Awards 2021 and a finalist for The Los Angeles Business Journal International Business of the Year Award 2021. Discover the future of optimized virtual health and wellness at www.ModiHealth.com. ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way!
