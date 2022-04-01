Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering a Spring Special of $50 OFF Any Repair Over $300

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is offering a unique deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Consumer Affairs report, heating and air repair is one of the most common repairs homeowners say they encounter. That is why representatives with Bold City Heating & Air are proud to announce today that they are now offering a Spring Special of $50 off any repair over $300 (previously $350).

“We want to give our customers the best possible service, for the best price,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Pilakovic explained that the Spring Special, which is good for any heating or cooling service, includes a free consultation.

Bold City Heating & Air, which has earned the company over 600 five-star reviews on Google, also has financing options available if needed.

“As we get into the hotter months, we want to make sure our customers have access to the best deals on the market, so we’ve discounted our previous offer even more,” Pilakovic states.

We pride ourselves on our customer service, and strive to continue working with our customers whenever they have any AC or heating needs. Whether you need a brand new AC unit, regular maintenance, or duct cleaning, we will continue to offer high-quality solutions for our customers.

If you need heating & cooling services in the Jacksonville area, take us up on this spring special. If your repairs cost more than $300, we’ll give you $50 back.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States