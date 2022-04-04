Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Wrongfully Terminated Employees in LA County

One of California's top employment law firms offers legal representation to employees in the LA area who may have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs.

Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. announced today that the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. provides representation to wrongfully terminated employees in Los Angeles.

"In California, there are laws which limit an employer's right to terminate its employees," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, "An employee cannot be terminated for reasons that violate the law. We routinely represent and fight for employees who have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs for illegal reasons in Los Angeles."

Those who have been fired from their jobs often ask:

• My employer terminated me because I opposed its discriminatory policies. Do I have any rights?

• I think it was unfair that I was fired, but how do I know if my employer terminated me wrongfully?

• Can I sue my supervisor for wrongfully terminating me?

• I asked my employer to provide me an accommodation due to my pregnancy, and they told me that they could not do it. One week later, I was fired; do I have any rights?

• What if I am an independent contractor; can I sue for wrongful termination?

• My employer claims they terminated me because of my performance, but I believe I was terminated because I rejected my boss' sexual advances. What do I do?

Anyone asking themselves questions such as these should consider consulting with an experienced wrongful termination attorney. "We offer complimentary case evaluations to folks who feel that they have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs," Akopyan said. "Victims of wrongful termination should contact an unlawful termination attorney to discuss their specific situation and see if they have a case.”

For more information, please visit https://akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call the Akopyan Law Firm at (818) 509-9975 today.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

