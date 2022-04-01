U.S. 65 near Sheffield to close Monday, April 11 for bridge replacement project

MASON CITY, Iowa – April 1, 2022 – A project to replace the bridge over Bailey Creek on U.S. 65, 0.8 miles south of Franklin County Road C-13 near Sheffield, requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning on Monday, April 11, until Wednesday, Nov. 2, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling east for approximately 4 miles on Franklin County Road C-25 to Franklin County Road S-56, north on Franklin County Road S-56 for approximately 6 miles to Franklin County Road C-13, then approximately 4 miles west on Franklin County Road C-13 to U.S. 65.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Ken Howe at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us