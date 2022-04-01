Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Medicaid Provider for More Than $77,000 in Medicaid Fraud
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Hollywood Police Department arrested the owner and operator of a Medicaid-provider facility for committing more than $77,000 in Medicaid fraud. Senetta Wilson Carter operated Rayfield Family Literacy, a school that provided services for Medicaid recipients, many with severe disabilities. According to the MFCU’s investigation, Carter submitted falsified claims to Medicaid for online-based services not provided.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is dedicated to upholding the integrity of Florida’s Medicaid program. Not only did this owner of a Medicaid facility steal taxpayers’ dollars, but she also took advantage of clients with disabilities who attempted to use her company’s services. I am grateful my MFCU shut down this scheme before more fraud could be committed, and now this defendant will answer for her crimes.”The investigation revealed that Carter fraudulently billed Medicaid for 10 months. Several interviews with parents or relatives of the Medicaid recipients revealed that RFL attempted to move much of its care online by using electronic tablets. Many patients who could not use the tablets did not receive any help; however, Carter still billed Medicaid for services not rendered.Carter is charged with one count of Medicaid provider fraud, a first-degree felony and grand theft, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Carter faces up to 45 years in prison. The Broward County State Attorney’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.
# # #The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $74 million in settlements and adjustments.The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933.573 and is funded by Florida.
