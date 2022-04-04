OGARAJETS fills critical Director of Finance role
Leading aircraft acquisitions and sales firm makes finance leadership hireATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, is pleased to announce the hiring of Victoria Day. Day joins OGARA as the Director of Finance, a role that will also occupy a seat on the company’s Leadership Team.
“Victoria fell into our hands as an opportunity that we had been searching for over several months. She fits the culture, understands what we are looking for, and is very well aligned with our vision of growth for the future,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO of OGARAJETS. “We are excited that she has seen the potential in us too and has joined us with full intentions of making us a better, more efficient company from the top down.”
Victoria graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Florida State University. Since then, she has spent the majority of her career in roles related to finance, including impressive experience as an Accountant, Controller and Division CFO. Day has a wealth of hands-on experience, extensive training and multiple certificates to her name, and has expertise in comprehensive software solutions.
“I am excited to transition into the aviation industry and apply my skillset to furthering the financial strength of OGARAJETS as a company,” said Day. The OGARA team is positive she will make a difference and help make financial processes even more efficient.
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
