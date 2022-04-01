DED Announces 2022 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced this year’s recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

Eight communities will receive a portion of the $1,233,415 up for award, representing five Planning and three Capital Construction Projects.

CCCFF funding supports the development of civic, community and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of State sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on these venues, the amount available for award for 2022 was less than usual.

“Our Department’s job was extremely difficult this year because so many quality applications were submitted,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We wish to thank everyone who applied. Meanwhile, we are proud to announce the CCCFF recipients for 2022, and applaud their vision and commitment.”

This year’s award recipients are listed below. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov. For questions, contact Mackenzie Martin Waldron at mackenzie.waldron@nebraska.gov or 402-547-1864.

2022 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Planning Recipients

City of Bayard: $15,000 Community Center planning

City of Gretna: $15,000 Public Library planning

City of Ponca: $15,000 Community Center planning

City of Wisner: $15,000 Dinklage Park Municipal Swimming Pool planning

Village of Callaway: $15,000 Callaway Pool planning

2022 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Capital Construction Recipients