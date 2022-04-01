Study Finds Ivermectin Treatment Does Not Lower Hospitalization Rate for COVID-19 Patients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 1, 2022

A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) concludes hospitalization rates did not lower among symptomatic individuals who used Ivermectin treatments after testing positive for COVID-19.

Published on March 30, the study included 3,515 patients who had had symptoms of COVID-19 for up to 7 days and had at least one preexisting condition. Ivermectin was provided to 679 of the patients, and the remaining patients were given other forms of intervention.

The study found that 100 of the Ivermectin patients, or 14.7 percent, either had to be hospitalized or visit the emergency room due to worsening symptoms, compared to 111 patients, or 16.3 percent, who received a placebo. Based on this data, the NEJM concluded that Ivermectin had no bearing on preventing hospitalization for COVID-19 patients.

DHEC’s ivermectin page has more information on the drug. DHEC encourages the use of monoclonal antibodies, which are proven to be effective in preventing severe illness among COVID-positive patients. Residents should speak with their primary care physicians before using a COVID-19 treatment.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.

