Philatelic Gifts Spring and Summer Sale

MACAU, April 1 - Seq. Products Price (MOP) Discounted Price (MOP)

1 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger 328.00 278.80

2 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog 468.00 397.80

3 Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig 468.00 397.80

4 Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat 468.00 397.80

5 Annual Album of Stamps 2013 185.00 157.20

6 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013 185.00 157.20

7 Annual Album of Stamps 2014 215.00 182.70

8 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2014 185.00 157.20

9 Annual Album 2015 448.00 403.20

10 Annual Album of Stamps 2015 260.00 221.00

11 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015 180.00 153.00

12 Annual Album 2016 500.00 450.00

13 Annual Album of Stamps 2016 268.00 227.80

14 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016 208.00 176.80

15 Annual Album 2017 428.00 385.20

16 Annual Album of Stamps 2017 228.00 193.80

17 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017 178.00 151.30

18 Annual Album 2018 438.00 394.20

19 Annual Album of Stamps 2018 228.00 193.80

20 Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018 188.00 159.80

21 Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms” 35.00 28.00

22 Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage” 250.00 200.00

23 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog” 100.00 80.00

24 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig” 100.00 80.00

25 Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat” 120.00 102.00

26 Thematic pack “Local Delights” 72.00 57.60

27 Presentation Pack “Christmas” 98.00 78.40

28 Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat Sen” 50.00 40.00

29 Thematic Pack “Literature and its Characters – The Outlaws of the Marsh” 180.00 144.00

30 Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix” 150.00 120.00

31 Thematic Pack “Fireworks” 120.00 96.00

32 Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” 120.00 96.00

33 Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover” 150.00 127.50

34 Presentation Pack “Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022” 130.00 117.00

35 Macao Philatelic Catalogue I (1999-2002) 38.00 34.20

36 Macao Philatelic Catalogue II (2003-2004) 38.00 34.20

37 Macao Philatelic Catalogue III (2005-2006) 45.00 40.50

38 Macao Philatelic Catalogue IV (2007-2008) 60.00 54.00

39 Macao Philatelic Catalogue V (2009-2010) 80.00 72.00

40 Macao Philatelic Catalogue VI (2011-2012) 80.00 72.00

41 Macao Philatelic Catalogue VII (2013-2014) 80.00 72.00

42 Macao Philatelic Catalogue VIII (2015-2016) 80.00 72.00