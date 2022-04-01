Philatelic Gifts Spring and Summer Sale
MACAU, April 1 - Seq.
Products
Price
(MOP)
Discounted Price
(MOP)
1
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger
328.00
278.80
2
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog
468.00
397.80
3
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig
468.00
397.80
4
Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat
468.00
397.80
5
Annual Album of Stamps 2013
185.00
157.20
6
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013
185.00
157.20
7
Annual Album of Stamps 2014
215.00
182.70
8
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2014
185.00
157.20
9
Annual Album 2015
448.00
403.20
10
Annual Album of Stamps 2015
260.00
221.00
11
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015
180.00
153.00
12
Annual Album 2016
500.00
450.00
13
Annual Album of Stamps 2016
268.00
227.80
14
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016
208.00
176.80
15
Annual Album 2017
428.00
385.20
16
Annual Album of Stamps 2017
228.00
193.80
17
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017
178.00
151.30
18
Annual Album 2018
438.00
394.20
19
Annual Album of Stamps 2018
228.00
193.80
20
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018
188.00
159.80
21
Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”
35.00
28.00
22
Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”
250.00
200.00
23
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog”
100.00
80.00
24
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”
100.00
80.00
25
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”
120.00
102.00
26
Thematic pack “Local Delights”
72.00
57.60
27
Presentation Pack “Christmas”
98.00
78.40
28
Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat Sen”
50.00
40.00
29
Thematic Pack “Literature and its Characters – The Outlaws of the Marsh”
180.00
144.00
30
Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”
150.00
120.00
31
Thematic Pack “Fireworks”
120.00
96.00
32
Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”
120.00
96.00
33
Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”
150.00
127.50
34
Presentation Pack “Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022”
130.00
117.00
35
Macao Philatelic Catalogue I (1999-2002)
38.00
34.20
36
Macao Philatelic Catalogue II (2003-2004)
38.00
34.20
37
Macao Philatelic Catalogue III (2005-2006)
45.00
40.50
38
Macao Philatelic Catalogue IV (2007-2008)
60.00
54.00
39
Macao Philatelic Catalogue V (2009-2010)
80.00
72.00
40
Macao Philatelic Catalogue VI (2011-2012)
80.00
72.00
41
Macao Philatelic Catalogue VII (2013-2014)
80.00
72.00
42
Macao Philatelic Catalogue VIII (2015-2016)
80.00
72.00
43
Macao Philatelic Catalogue IX (2017-2018)
90.00
81.00