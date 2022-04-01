Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,683 in the last 365 days.

Philatelic Gifts Spring and Summer Sale

MACAU, April 1 - Seq.

Products

Price

(MOP)

Discounted Price

(MOP)

1

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger

328.00

278.80

2

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog

468.00

397.80

3

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig

468.00

397.80

4

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat

468.00

397.80

5

Annual Album of Stamps 2013

185.00

157.20

6

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013

185.00

157.20

7

Annual Album of Stamps 2014

215.00

182.70

8

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2014

185.00

157.20

9

Annual Album 2015

448.00

403.20

10

Annual Album of Stamps 2015

260.00

221.00

11

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015

180.00

153.00

12

Annual Album 2016

500.00

450.00

13

Annual Album of Stamps 2016

268.00

227.80

14

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016

208.00

176.80

15

Annual Album 2017

428.00

385.20

16

Annual Album of Stamps 2017

228.00

193.80

17

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017

178.00

151.30

18

Annual Album 2018

438.00

394.20

19

Annual Album of Stamps 2018

228.00

193.80

20

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018

188.00

159.80

21

Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”

 35.00

 28.00

22

Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”

250.00

200.00

23

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog”

100.00

 80.00

24

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”

100.00

 80.00

25

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”

120.00

102.00

26

Thematic pack “Local Delights”

 72.00

 57.60

27

Presentation Pack “Christmas”

 98.00

 78.40

28

Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat Sen”

 50.00

 40.00

29

Thematic Pack “Literature and its Characters – The Outlaws of the Marsh”

180.00

144.00

30

Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”

150.00

120.00

31

Thematic Pack “Fireworks”

120.00

 96.00

32

Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”

120.00

 96.00

33

Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”

150.00

127.50

34

Presentation Pack “Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022”

130.00

117.00

35

Macao Philatelic Catalogue I (1999-2002)

 38.00

 34.20

36

Macao Philatelic Catalogue II (2003-2004)

 38.00

 34.20

37

Macao Philatelic Catalogue III (2005-2006)

 45.00

 40.50

38

Macao Philatelic Catalogue IV (2007-2008)

 60.00

 54.00

39

Macao Philatelic Catalogue V (2009-2010)

 80.00

 72.00

40

Macao Philatelic Catalogue VI (2011-2012)

 80.00

 72.00

41

Macao Philatelic Catalogue VII (2013-2014)

 80.00

 72.00

42

Macao Philatelic Catalogue VIII (2015-2016)

 80.00

 72.00

43

Macao Philatelic Catalogue IX (2017-2018)

 90.00

 81.00

You just read:

Philatelic Gifts Spring and Summer Sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.