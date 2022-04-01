Energy as a Service Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rise in energy efficiency, availability of finances and subsidies, and adoption from the residential sector drive the growth of the energy as a service market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global energy as a service industry generated $54.4 billion 2020, and is expected to reach $112.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in energy efficiency, availability of finances and subsidies, and adoption from the residential sector drive the growth of the global energy as a service market. However, high technological costs and information barriers and uncertainties hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of renewable energy and electrification of transportation and commercial buildings present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (204 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7243

Based on service, the energy supply services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global energy as a service market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in electric-driven heavy manufacturing and transportation equipment. However, the maintenance & operation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the commercial segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global energy as a service market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to requirement of continuous and stable electricity supply for continuous operations from commercial complexes, shops, malls, data centers, and other industrial applications. However, the industrial segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to deployment of distributed energy generation, adoption of automation technologies, and development of local energy resources.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global energy as a service market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This is due to Rapid growth of smart energy infrastructure, adoption of green building models, and rise in government support toward achieving sustainability goals. Moreover, rapid adoption of energy as a service model in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia with rapid expansion of distributed energy generation, renewable energy, electric vehicle, smart grid, and other sectors supplement the growth. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7243

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Cloud Computing Services Market

2. Web Services Cloud Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.