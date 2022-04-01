Roy Beck is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Roy Beck has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for April 2022.

Roy serves as the District Maintenance Repairman for the district. In that capacity he is responsible for the daily maintenance of the district office building and outside areas as well as various satellite office buildings.

In addition to his regular duties, Roy reports to work during off hours and holidays to maintain the outside of the building during winter weather. His proactive approach to monitoring and maintaining various areas and products throughout building from heating, lighting, flooring, doors, etc. which extends their life, helps with cost saving measures for the district.

During the pandemic, Roy continued to report to the district office to maintain both the inside and outside the building, update the office to the CDC and Department of Health guidelines in preparation for employees to return, and renovate areas where needed.

Roy is well liked and goes out of his way to help people where he can. He volunteers on several committees which helps enhance the safety and operational function of the building and grounds. Roy always has a smile on his face and is always positive when approaching his work. He has been an exceptional addition to the district with his institutional knowledge and work ethic.

Roy is a seven-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife Barb, and they have 2 children, Stephanie and Samantha. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf in the summer and bowling on a league during the winter.

Congratulations to Roy beck, the district office Employee of the Month for April 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###