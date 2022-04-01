VIWONE HEADPHONES CELEBRATES THREE TIME GRAMMY-AWARD WINNER HIT-BOY

Rapper Fabolous Wearing VIWONE Headphones

Select Artists/VIPs attending this year’s Grammys Awards Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek of VIWONE

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIWONE, a global leader in high-performance audio accessories is proud to announce its participation at the Pre Grammy Brunch & Surf Club Label Launch celebrating the accomplishments of three-time Grammy Award winner and top hip hop producer Hit-Boy. The event sponsored by VIWONE, Def Jam Recordings, Surf Club and D’usse will take place in Las Vegas, NV. Artists in town for the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena invited to attend Hit-Boy’s Pre Grammy Brunch will be among the first to experience the pure booming sound of VIWONE products in an exclusive star-studded sneak peek event hosted in Las Vegas.

VIWONE is a new hub of technology and power that features headphones ranging from 64GB (Pure + and Eternal) 128GB (Rebel and Pure + Limited Edition in White) of internal memory to locally store hours of music while preserving the smartphone’s autonomy and space. Users can easily upload music to the headset from any computer using the included micro-USB charging cable. In addition, users are able to explore the headset’s internal music library, create playlists, listen to over 30,000 international radio stations, and access popular music services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music by downloading the VIWONE app available to IOS/Android users.

VIWONE brings next-level design and high-performance audio to its over-ear headphone precision-tuned to reproduce the subtle nuances of all types of music, from hip-hop, rock to reggaeton, and house so users hear music the way it was intended to. VIWONE’s advanced audio technology keeps music distortion-free and is built from the ground up to deliver superior performance.

VIWONE headphones feature a lightweight over-ear stylish, comfortable silicone headband embedded with playback, mode, and power controls so users can control their music without their phone. The interchangeable, protein leather ear pads are expertly designed with shape memory foam to create a custom fit around your ears that offer total comfort and are available in four different colors to match your style.

Equipped with Bluetooth v4.2 multipoint system, VIWONE also features NFC Bluetooth capabilities for secure pairing to any smartphone. Music sharing is possible via the included cable and dual 3.5mm jack inputs located on each ear cup. Smartphone users are also able to monitor calls while listening to music thanks to VIWONE hands-free call management functionality that announces who’s calling to users so they can either accept or ignore calls.

Available in Matte Black and Matte Gold, the foldable wireless headset comes with a soft carrying pouch for protection, and a tangle-free micro-USB fast-charging cable. VIWONE members also receive an exclusive VIWONE Authentication Card containing a unique serial number used to authenticate each headset on the mobile app. With the app, users can share their music with up to 5 family members, and chat with them on the app regarding shared content. With the VIWONE app, users are able to follow, comment and interact with the content shared by their favorite artists.

The following VIWONE collection will all be available upon release:



PLAYER ($189) Wired headset available in Matte Black and Matte Gold

PURE ($278) Bluetooth only, available in Matte Black and Matte Gold

PURE + ($349) Available in Matte Black and Matte Gold, 64GB Internal Memory

PURE+ Limited Edition ($429) Available in White Matte, 128GB Internal Memory

REBEL ($479) Available in Chrome Gold, 128GB Internal Memory

ETERNAL ($990) Available in Gold Diamond and Black Diamond, 64GB Internal Memory

VIWONE products are expected to launch later in Q1 2022 exclusively on www.VIWONE.com starting at the suggested retail price of $189. To learn more about VIWONE visit https://www.viwone.com or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/viwoneofficiel/). Product or media kit requests should contact Gina Boubel at gboubel@viwone.com.