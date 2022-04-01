3D Display Market Size Worth US$ 3,290.83 million by 2028 | CAGR 28.3%: The Insight Partners
Growing Number of Industry Partnerships to Provide Growth Opportunities for 3D Display Market
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “3D Display Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Technology, Application, and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 575.09 million in 2021 to reach US$ 3,290.83 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 575.09 million in 2021
Market Size Value by US$ 3,290.83 million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Forecast Period 2021- 2028
Base Year 2020
No. of Pages 188
No. Tables 83
No. of Charts & Figures 92
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Type, Technology, and Application
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The global 3D display market is segmented into five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. The trend of watching 3D movies without glasses is likely to drive the 3D display market in North America in the near future. Apart from movies and games, laptops and handhelds are also likely to be 3D-capable in North America during the forecast period. The autostereoscopic 3D display, which eradicates the need for glasses to view 3D images, is expected to have a substantial impact on the market. Moreover, the presence of large market players and increasing investment for product advancement in the region are among the factors driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2021, LG Electronics USA (LG) launched an immersive 3D multimedia series to commemorate the start of the school year, which debuted the company's giant high-definition digital billboard above New York City's historic Times Square.
The global 3D display market is segmented into type, technology, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into stereoscopic 3D display and autostereoscopic 3D display. Based on technology, the market is categorized into digital light processing, organic light emitting diode, and light emitting diode. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, advertisement, retail, military & defense, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).
Growing Number of Industry Partnerships to Boost Market Growth
The current key application areas of 3D displays are marketing and advertising sectors. Medical, automotive, and defense are expected to be among the potential areas for 3D displays. The prospective application areas of 3D display technologies could be unprecedented in number depending on the positive growth and technology development in the market.
3D Display Market Type-Based Insights
Based on type, the 3D display market is segmented into stereoscopic 3D display and autostereoscopic 3D display. The autostereoscopic 3D display segment held a larger market share in 2021.
Players operating in the 3D display market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.
In April 2021, AUO launched stunning series of ALED Displays at Touch Taiwan 2021 with world-leading micro LED technology and applications on showcase.
3D Display Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
AU OPTRONICS CORP.; Innolux Corporation; LG Electronics; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Group; Sharp Corporation; Looking Glass Factory Inc.; Light Field Lab, Inc.; Leia Inc.; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; and Fujifilm Corporation are among the key players in the global Fiber Optic Components market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In September 2021, Samsung's stretchable display can turn 2D content into moving 3D scenes.
