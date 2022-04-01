OGARAJETS expands sales support depth with key Client Experience partnership
Aircraft acquisitions and sales leader partners with Client Experience ConsultantATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has partnered with Afnan Islam, a Client Experience Consultant. Islam will leverage his industry experience, technical expertise and project management skills to give OGARAJETS clients an experience that cannot be matched.
“Afnan’s experience within the industry and project management acuity really make him a solid fit for the client experience we are hoping to enhance,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration at OGARAJETS. “His ability to absorb all that we have developed thus far and see the areas we can improve upon has already made an impact on our processes. We are pleased to partner with and have him join our team.”
A graduate of the Florida Institute of Technology, Islam earned his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and immediately landed a position working for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer. He has extensive experience in project management, client support, developing processes and helping with efficiency.
“My goal at OGARAJETS is to keep our clients' best interest in mind. I have been tasked with an important responsibility that when a client places their trust and confidence in OGARA, they will receive the absolute best service and experience. And this level of service to a client does not end with the completion of a transaction but is an indefinite bond.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service in aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
Luke Leonard
OGARAJETS LLC
+1 770-955-3554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn