Former MBNA boss talk at Kings College for future of card payments
THE founder of a fintech company that aims to rid the world of plastic payment cards has urged students to be bold in their fight to protect the environment.
Speaking at an event at King's College London, former banker Michael Donald said that the future of humanity would be shaped by how the younger generation reacts to conservation challenges.
The CEO of payments app ImageNPay said that students have the power to use new technologies such as NFTs and the metaverse as a force for good.
"The metaverse belongs to you, but the future of the human race will also be crafted and shaped by how you conserve the real world," said Michael.
"A digital NFT of a tiger or a blue whale can raise awareness about conservation. However, my fear for future generations if we don't do enough now is that the metaverse is the only place you will ever see such sights."
Michael made his comments at a seminar in conjunction with King's Global Markets, during which he told how ImageNPay launched a plastic free virtual Mastercard that can be customised with digital images.
He urged the audience to approach the world as if it is a precious child and not be manipulated by businesses when making choices in virtual reality environments in the metaverse.
He said: "For graduates starting out on their careers, remember that you can change the world. In future brands and businesses will want to get inside your head and in a space that is virtual, they can map everything you do to monetise you, but you are worth more than that."
Michael also is encouraging students to join the Thin Red Line. The Thin Red Line is a concept that was developed in the Summer of 2021 created by ImageNPay with Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador.
Ecuador is where the movement started and has become ground zero for the Thin Red Line project to begin.
The purpose is to create a program that protects biodiversity as 80% of the biodiversity on Earth is located around the equator.
Michael said “We created the concept in unison with the University with the purpose of raising awareness of what we can all do to help protect biodiversity.
Our internship program allowed students at Universidad San Francisco de Quito to start this movement to begin creating a network across multiple Universities in the world on their internships. We say that not everyone can do everything, but everyone can do something.”
Aditya Daga was a leading figure in getting the ball rolling for this event. Aditya said: “It was an immense pleasure to host ImageNPay here at King's College.
The session was extremely fruitful for our students who were benefitted by Michael’s vast pool of knowledge and insights on the metaverse and the future of digital payments.”
