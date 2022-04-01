DHCD Celebrates Women Leaders During March’s Women History Month Campaign

April 1, 2022

Patricia Robert Harris

During the month of March, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, celebrated Women’s History Month. We highlighted and recognized the hard work of women all over the state for their contributions. We kicked off our campaign by acknowledging the first woman to serve as the U.S Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Patricia Robert Harris. Additionally, she was the first African American Ambassador for Luxembourg. Her contributions to housing have inspired and motivated many other women in the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as well as other elected officials around the country.

Within our department, we recognized women in leadership roles. Leaders such as, Chief of Staff Robyne Chaconas, Assistant Secretary of Neighborhood Revitalization Carol Gilbert, the Director of Community Engagement & Sponsorships Kelly Vaughn, the Director of Housing and Economic Research Bernice Mensah, Deputy Director of Community Development Administration for Finance Kristen Musallam, and Director of Human Resources Janice Ruth. All of these women have individually and collectively been great leaders and have their own styles of leadership which has granted our communities multiple opportunities for development, success, and growth.

Chief of Staff Robyne Chaconas

Robyne Chaconas has served in many diverse areas within DHCD. This experience has fostered an understanding of the intricacies of DHCD’s programs, operations and knowledge that proved invaluable when she was promoted to Chief of Staff. She feels her biggest accomplishment has been directing DHCD’s efforts to provide roughly $2 billion in pandemic relief for Marylanders through programs such as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). Robyne’s leadership has been a great success and we appreciate her knowledge and dedication to helping members of our staff and community.

Another woman and essential partner we highlighted was Secretary of the Maryland Department of

Secretary of MD Dept. of Disabilities Carol Beatty

Disabilities and Chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness Secretary Carol Beatty. She continues to help us and help Marylanders in need of disability housing assistance. Finding safe, affordable and

accessible housing is key to helping all Maryland residents. We want to thank and acknowledge her as a leader and woman who is making history in Maryland.

Finally, we want to show our appreciation to all women. To all women residents who call Maryland home, thank you for what you do to keep Maryland successful, prosperous and beautiful. You make a difference each day and we thank you for your dedication. In the words of our Director of Community Engagement & Sponsorships Kelly Vaughn, “Be the girl who shows up and GO FOR IT!”