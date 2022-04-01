Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 1,380 million by 2026

global autotransfusion devices and consumables market share has witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026,"the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market size was valued to be at $864 million in 2018 and is expected to increase during the forecast period to be at $1,380 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The devices segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018.

Autotransfusion is a method in which the blood is drained out from a patient’s body and is infused back after filtration and purification. It is performed in different ways—cell salvage, preoperative autologous donation, and acute normovolemic hemodilution or ANH. In cell salvage method, the blood is pumped out from the patient’s body and is infused back during the surgery. Cell salvage method can be further bifurcated into intraoperative and postoperative cell savage method. Preoperative autologous donation or PAD involves the donation of blood by a patient, which can be used by themselves in future. PAD involves is mostly used in hip replacement, hysterectomy, and total knee replacement surgeries.

The global autotransfusion devices and consumables market share has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the lesser risk of transfusion transmitted infection. The rise in preference of autotransfusion techniques over allogeneic methods for blood transfusion amongst the healthcare professionals and patient population due to its higher efficiency and less risk of contamination contribute toward the market growth. In addition, government of developing countries such as India and China are promoting the use of autotransfusion techniques considering its lower morbidity and mortality rate due to infection, which is further expected to boost the autotransfusion devices and consumables market growth during the forecast period.

Market Competitive Analysis:

Top 10 players in this industry profiled in the report include. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

The key market players active in the market are, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Brightwake Ltd, Fresenius (Fresenius Kabi), Getinge AB, Haemonetics Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Plc., and Stryker.

Autotransfusion devices and consumables is a device used during various surgeries such as liver transplantation, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, trauma due to injury, cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries. Based on product type, autotransfusion devices include devices and consumables. The autotransfusion devices and consumables market growth has increased owing to increased prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of cardiovascular surgeries worldwide and rise in number of cardiovascular diseases and transplantation cases.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment is the highest revenue contributor. Whereas, others segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate. This is attributed to the wider use of autotransfusion devices and consumables owing to its cost effectiveness.

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market share, accounting for 60% of the total market in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the number of developing nations present in this region, rise in technological advancements in the autotransfusion devices procured, increased awareness, and higher disposable income.

The Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market is analysed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Findings of the Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market:

• North America occupied more than one-third share of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market in 2018.

• The devices segment is the highest contributor in the product type segment.

• The others in the end user segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The hospitals in the end use segment accounted for three-fourths share of the market in 2018.

• The consumables segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate in the product type segment throughout the forecast period.

