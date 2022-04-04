SGMCHAIN Announces a Core Technology That Connects the Metaverse and the Real World
SGMCHAIN Blockchain Technology Authenticates Avatars Created in the Metaverse Through DIDs and Solves the Blockchain TrilemmaLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGMCHAIN Launches A New Generation Blockchain Mainnet
• Stellar performance with all three elements: Speed, Stability, and Security
• NFT market solution with high processing speed through unrivaled blockchain source technology
• Connects and authenticates virtual world avatars with real world users through SGMCHAIN DID
• Specialized NFT marketplaces and DID solutions to support the Metaverse ecosystem
The next generation blockchain mainnet has emerged; a core technology that connects the metaverse and the real world.
SGMCHAIN announced on March 31st that they will provide an NFT marketplace that allows digital or physical assets to convert into NFTs and DID (Decentralized Identifier) solutions on the mainnet using 300,000 TPS.
The SGMCHAIN mainnet's NFT standard NSTA_602 (NFT Standard Token Agreement_602) token introduces non-fungible tokens to the SGMCHAIN network. Through NSTA_602, digital or physical assets can be converted into NFTs on the mainnet with 300,000 TPS, making several business developments possible by creating an NFT market in the Metaverse ecosystem.
When an avatar is created in the Metaverse, SGMCHAIN DID blockchain technology authenticates the avatar, playing a key role in connecting the virtual world avatar with real world users through the DID.
The SGMCHAIN mainnet provides the mainnet itself to each application in the form of APIs. Unlike the existing blockchain platforms where multiple applications share a single mainnet resource, using this process there is less concern about overload, which also allows for increased processing speeds up to 300,000 TPS.
DDPoS (Dual Delegated Proof of Stake) is a concept independently developed by SGMCHAIN. It is composed of a total of 21 nodes, with 17 as representative nodes elected by the votes of holders and the remaining 4 selected randomly from among all nodes. In order to maintain integrity of the elected master nodes and the entire blockchain, the randomly-selected nodes generate blocks together in random order, creating a consensus algorithm that further enhances security and reliability, and enables the high transaction processing speeds.
Sean Park, the CEO of Sigma Chain, a California corporation located in Los Angeles, says, “When combining the Metaverse with real world activities such as employment, production, finance, and personal verification, the most important technology that makes this possible is through the blockchain, such as NFTs and DIDs." The company plans to maximize this synergy by combining their Best-in-class blockchain technology with the Metaverse.
