Experiential-learning pioneer Curiosity Gym launches MySphere - a Profile and Portfolio builder for students

MySphere enables students to showcase their experiences and accomplishments, helping lay the foundation for higher studies and career launch.
Documenting a milestoned, timelined, live learning pathway of accomplishments, visible to oneself and selectively for colleges or internships - can help accelerate a student's journey.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiential-learning pioneer, Curiosity Gym, has launched MySphere - a career prep platform for students to create their profiles and build a digital portfolio in a safe space. MySphere offers a set of tools, content and services to help students with career readiness. Students can also explore different career paths and curated courses to make an informed career choice.
— Girish Nair, Founder & CEO, Curiosity Gym on the launch of MySphere
In today’s fast-changing world, students often engage in a multitude of activities that take them beyond textbooks. Capturing the experiences gained through these activities and showcasing the accomplishments of student life is important, for laying the foundation for higher studies and career launch. MySphere enables students to reflect on their learning journeys, which gives them visibility into their own growth as a learner over time.
Based on the academic records, accomplishments and artifacts of extracurricular activities, it becomes easier to figure out the interests, strengths and weaknesses of a student. Over time, all these artifacts get difficult to trace as they are scattered and unorganized. And eventually it becomes a huge task to stitch them together into a story, when it’s most needed for college admissions, internships or job opportunities.
With MySphere, students can organise the details of their student life in a structured manner. They can add their best project work to a digital portfolio, including photos, videos, and key learnings. Students can build a dynamic CV enriched with multimedia elements, customisable and auto-updated, that bring students’ learning to life.
High school and college students can benefit from the tools, content and services of MySphere.
Parents of young students can capture their children's best work and accomplishments. Educators can use this tool to showcase their students' learning outcomes and projects that they have mentored.
The motto of MySphere is 'Make your own world'. MySphere is based on the philosophy to enable students to build their own world - starting from building their portfolio, exploring different career paths or courses - and getting career advice from various professionals from different spheres. MySphere is a place where users can create and live in their 'own world' and be immersed in what truly interests them by customising their interest community, career path, portfolio and identity. A space where students can learn from others and share with others.
About Curiosity Gym
Curiosity Gym is a leading experiential learning edtech company that aims to nurture the curious mindset of students. Curiosity Gym was set up in 2015 with the aim to bring experiential learning solutions through its STEM teaching-learning interventions designed for students. Curiosity Gym strives to engage students in immersive learning experiences by awakening curiosity, encouraging their ideas, catalyzing creative potential, capturing their learning journey and helping them in making an informed career choice. Curiosity Gym encourages students to make their own world - by exploring different spheres of learning, honing their interests, creating their own interactions and shaping their own career journey.
