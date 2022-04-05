Dietary Supplements Market Emergen Growth, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for additional supplements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read This Report to Find out Total Addressable Market for Dietary Supplements Industry

The global dietary supplements market size reached USD 145.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for vegan products and rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

The growing trend of veganism is driving demand for plant-based dietary supplement products, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Plants have certain essential nutrients that are found in animal-based products. Phytochemicals, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals present in plants can help to keep human cells healthy, along with balancing the immune system. A healthy immune system is essential for reducing risks of diseases such as cancer as the system can recognize and attack mutations in cells before they can progress to disease. Furthermore, prolonged inflammation can damage tissues that can cause cancer and other inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, and plant-based dietary supplements can prevent these diseases and help to protect cells in the human body from damage and aging.

Dietary Supplements Market,' published by Emergen Research

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Dietary Supplements market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Dietary Supplements market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Abbott, Amway Corp., Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Herbalife International of America Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia PLC, Nature's Sunshine Product Types, Inc., American Health, and Capstone Nutrition, LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, function, application, target consumer, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Target Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Key Highlights from the Report

Herbal supplements segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021, owing to rising adoption of vegan diets across the globe. Herbal supplements are made from plant roots, seeds, berries, leaves, bark, and flowers, and are highly valued for their healing benefits. Herbal supplements help in boosting immunity without side effects and are more effective in providing symptomatic relief, especially while fighting allergies.

Energy & weight management segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, due to growing health awareness among consumers and increasing number of weight management programs. Dietary supplements contain a variety of ingredients such as vitamins, herbs, minerals, fiber, caffeine, and others, which can help to boost energy, build muscles, and improve nutrition.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity among adults and children owing to changing lifestyle and food habits. Increasing population and growing health consciousness among consumers are increasing expenditure on health-enhancing products, which is driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Major Regions Covered in the Dietary Supplements Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

