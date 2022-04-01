The Benefits Associated With Direct Mail Advertising Market Contributes To Its Demand

Direct Mail Advertising Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contributed to direct mail advertising market growth. The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include high read rate, response rate, and personalization. The tangible benefits that direct mail offers along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to the target customers, builds trust in customers. Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing. According to the Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform), the average response rate of the direct mail is around 2.7% - 4.4%, while the email has around 0.6%, which is comparatively very low. The average open rate varies between 57.5% – 85%, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Such benefits from direct mail advertising drive the direct mail advertising market.

The global direct mail advertising market size is expected to grow from $71.57 billion in 2021 to $72.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The growth in the direct mail advertising market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global direct mail advertising market share is expected to reach $73.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.3%.

Direct mail advertisers are using 3D mail campaigns to modernize direct mail advertising. 3D direct mail campaigns are interactive as well as provide a visual media experience to the target customers. For instance, in March 2021, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, announced the launch of a portfolio of 3D solutions to assist manufacturers and retailers in creating rich user experiences and accelerating time-to-market. RRD's end-to-end 3D suite, which enables simulations and digital prototyping that maximize the potential of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality, is designed to utilize the power of emerging technologies such as 5G and spatial web for the Internet of Everything (IoE) (MR).

Major players covered in the global direct mail advertising industry are RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics, Cenveo, Hibbert, Gunderson Direct, Greetabl and SaasMQL.

TBRC’s global direct mail advertising market report is segmented by type into postcards, self-mailers, letters and envelop, dimensional mailers, catalogs, by end-user into retail, banks & financial institutions, commercial buildings, media & entertainment, government, transportation, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

By Type (Postcards, Self-Mailers, Letters And Envelope, Dimensional Mailers, Catalogs), By End-User (Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise)

