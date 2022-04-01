Smart Farming Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Farming Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector

Smart Farming Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Smart Farming industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.

An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming. Modern farming methods face numerous obstacles, such as climate change, high labor costs. These drawbacks can be overcome by using technologies such as indoor LED farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the increasing demand for food. In addition, it is projected that consumer’s growing preference for healthy and fresh foods would drive demand growth over the forecast period.

Smart farming ensures high returns for the farmers when used to its potential. It aids in negating the side effects on the crops by the collection of geospatial data of livestock, soil, plants, and others. A rise in the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries is propelling the growth of the market.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Smart Farming market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Smart Farming market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Farming Market on the basis of farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Key Highlights from the Report

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

In addition to the competitive pricing of the connected products, the introduction of new farming technologies would likely affect regional demand on South American markets.

Governments in North America are effectively giving sponsorships to empower the use of brilliant water system because of rising concerns relating to water preservation. Moreover, expanding government assets to create vertical homesteads are foreseen to drive the North American market.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Farming Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Smart Farming market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Smart Farming market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Smart Farming industry.

