Drug Repurposing Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor, 2026

The drug repurposing market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncology, CNS disorders, neurodegenerative diseases

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drug Repurposing Market by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, CNS Disorders, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" Drug repurposing, also known as drug repositioning is an approach to identify a novel medical indication for a drug. It may involve identification of a novel clinical use for an existing drug approved for a different indication or even finding clinical use for any unapproved drug. It has many advantages over traditional de novo drug discovery approaches, such as significant reduction of the cost and development time for the drug purposing. Drug repurposing is based on poly pharmacology, complex diseases such as cancers and neurodegenerative diseases that involve networks of multiple genes, hence require multiple pharmacophores and system biology-based approaches for their therapeutic application. Advances in computation power and field of computational biology, has brought up various opportunities to find new treatments for rare diseases using existing compounds.

The global drug repurposing market experiences growth due to shorter drug development time for repurposed drugs compared to new chemical entities. In addition, advances in the computational power to process large databases has allowed cost-effective solutions to approach drug development. This further drives the growth of the market. However, limited understanding of polypharmaco logical effects of drugs and lack of trained personnel restrains the growth of the market. In contrast, increase in partnership of pharmaceutical companies among various academic research groups and startups to facilitate drug repurposing activities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The drug repurposing market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area. By therapeutic area, the market is segmented intooncology, CNS disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current drug repurposing market trends and futureestimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing drug repurposing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes various countries, and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drives and restrains the growth of the global drug repurposing market is provided.

• Region-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the drug repurposing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

This market has numerous players, some of the key players are Atomwise, Inc., Biovista, Inc., Centene Corporation (Health Net, LLC)NuMedii, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOM Innovation Biotech, S.L., Sosei Group Corporation (SoseiHeptares), Exscientia Limited, and Healx. Other players in the clue chain include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

