Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,730 in the last 365 days.

VN slash environmental tax on petrol, ramp up imports

VIETNAM, April 1 -  

The Government has slashed environmental tax and ramped up imports to ensure ample supply of petrol products in the domestic market. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and the NA's Standing Committee have approved a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Finance to slash environmental tax on petrol products, starting from April 1 until the end of the year. 

Environmental tax for petrol will be reduced by VNĐ2,000 per litre, diesel VNĐ1,000, kerosene VNĐ300, mazut oil VNĐ1,000, lubricant and grease VNĐ1,000.

The tax cut could see a fall in the State budget collection in the estimated region of VNĐ24 trillion (US$1.05 billion). 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said the Government has been working around to clock to ensure supply of petrol products for the economy within the second quarter of 2022. 

Hải said the ministry has tasked the country's top ten petrol importers to make sure there will be ample supply for the domestic market, even if Nghi Sơn Refinery's output, the country's second-largest refinery, comes up short. 

Meanwhile, the ministry will continue talks with the refinery to resolve the remaining issues and assess its production capacity for better long-term planning. According to the ministry, the refinery traditionally accounts for up to 35 per cent of domestic market supply. Recent disruptions in production have resulted in a temporary supply shortage.

In a recent development, the refinery said it has resumed production and deliveries to retailers. However, it has not yet produced a detailed plan for the second quarter of 2022. In a pre-emptive move, the ministry has given the green light for major importers to ramp up the import of petrol products to ensure ample supply. 

The US$4-billion refinery, located in central Thanh Hóa Province, is jointly owned by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V. (KPE), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd and Mitsui Chemical Inc. from Japan. VNS

You just read:

VN slash environmental tax on petrol, ramp up imports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.