It's Not the Money: New Insights into Employee Engagement & Motivation at Work
A new study explores the drivers of Employee Engagement and Motivation. Money is not one of the factors that has most impact on outcomes.
Employee Engagement Survey questions should correlate positively with a primary dimension that is relatively distinct from others. This reduces duplication (overlap between questions).”LONDON, ENGLAND , April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysis of employee engagement survey data by Pario Innovations (London, England) focused on identifying the drivers of Motivation (discretionary effort) and Engagement (i.e. emotional attachment and identification with the organisation). These are viewed as ‘outcome measures’ that support current performance and contribute to future success. The study revealed that ‘Money’ (Reward & Recognition) had little effect on either Motivation at Work or wider Employee Engagement Survey outcomes. Once pay is seen as fair and reasonable, other factors become far more significant. Previous research confirms the importance of role clarity, meaningful work, autonomy (self-directed work), challenging goals and making progress with work tasks. Positive relationships and scope for personal development are also important, but the significance of various elements can vary across organisations. This study focused on key drivers within one business, but can be applied elsewhere.
The statistical analysis highlighted core dimensions within the survey and how these link to Motivation and Engagement at work. The study provides insight into good survey design. Not least, employee survey questions should correlate positively with a 'primary dimension' that is relatively distinct from others. This reduces duplication (overlap between questions) and ensures that the survey focuses on significant factors that relate to key outcomes. This study highlighted 5 dimensions (‘drivers’) that have most relevance to Motivation and Engagement.
Factor 1 Positive Management Style
Factor 2 Positive Purpose
Factor 3 Positive Team
Factor 4 Personal Development
Factor 5 Role Clarity - Progress
Positive Management Style provides the foundation for other factors. The analysis shows that Management Style correlates with Purpose (0.64), Team (0.73), Personal Development (0.60) and Role Clarity/Progress (0.44). Management Style also reduces Work Pressure (-0.29), as does Positive Purpose (-0.41). It was also evident that each of the factors correlated negatively with Work Pressure (workload), so help mitigate work demands. Positive scores on the five dimensions might well increase resilience, enabling people to respond more positively to demands.
In summary, the results of the stats analysis identified five ‘drivers’ that have a significant effect on the outcomes of the Employee Engagement Survey. Positive Management Style has a direct effect on outcomes, but also (most importantly) works indirectly by supporting positive purpose, role clarity / progress, a positive team ethos, and support for personal development. Identifying the most important questions in an employee survey enables organizations to provide focused feedback (e.g. for different departments). This also supports team coaching and leadership development.
The study shows that Motivation is linked to four variables. These include Role Clarity & Progress, an element of Pressure (e.g. challenging goals), Positive Purpose and support for Personal Development. The first driver is the most significant, but is supported by the others. The correlation is 0.61, so together these factors account for 37% of the variance in Motivation ratings. In this study, the main drivers of Engagement are Positive Purpose and Positive Team, giving a correlation of 0.81, equivalent to 66% of the variance in Engagement scores.
Technical Note: Correlation figures can be viewed in terms of R-squared (R2), which shows the proportion of the variance for a dependent variable (e.g. ‘Motivation’) explained by a set of variables in a regression model. In other words, the correlation figure should be squared in order to understand the underlying relationship (variance) between ‘inputs’ and ‘outputs’. More than one variable is identified by using regression analysis, which helps give a clearer picture of the dimensions (not individual questions) that are associated with important outcomes. The study was based on a sample of 230, and all scales achieved good levels of reliability (with alpha coefficients above 0.7).
