Empty Capsules Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 1.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Increased demand from Pharmaceutical Applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Empty Capsules market is anticipated to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth factors that drive this are the rise of Geriatric populations, the expansion of global pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries and the increase in capsule-over-tablet market preference.

The increasing population count and the chronic disorders associated with this rise are expected to raise demands in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical areas for the manufacturing of capsule-centered medicines. In addition, the benefits linked to the use of capsules, such as easy swallowing, faster absorption and improved palatability are expected to significantly contribute to market expansion during the prediction period.

The mushrooming of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries would, during the forecast era, be a high impact drivers for the demand of empty capsules.

Nutraceutical aid has increased dramatically in recent years in avoiding some chronic conditions and thus in use of these goods. For example, helping to avoid cardiovascular problems, nutraceuticals such as omega-3 fatty acids have decreased vitamin deficiency incidences and the increased availability of such low cost supplements.

The highest revenue came in the gelatin capsule category. The high revenue share was based on the following factors: the availability of gelatin as an appropriate compared with non-gelatin capsules such as Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsules and pullulan or starch content capsules for the manufacturing process and the cost effectiveness of gelatin capsules.

Nonetheless, from 2019 to 2027 the non-gelatin capsules segment will be the fastest growing group. With non-gelatin capsules as the source of vegetative goods, religious and cultural problems with animal-derived inactive ingredient capsules can be evaded; this consideration is estimated mainly responsible over the forecast period for the broad customer base of this sector.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Empty Capsules market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Empty Capsules market include:

ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd., Capsugel, Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Medicaps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Qualicaps, Inc., Patheon, Inc., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., and Roxlor LLC, among others.

Global Empty Capsules market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin capsules

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs

Vitamin and dietary supplements

Antacids and ant flatulent preparations

Antianemic preparations

Anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs

Cardiac therapy drugs

Cough and cold preparations

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical industries

Nutraceutical industries

Cosmeceutical industries

Research laboratories

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

