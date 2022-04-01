Immunoassay Analyzers Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market for Immunoassay Analyzers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Immunoassay Analyzers Market is forecasted to reach USD 26.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immunoassay analyzer has a key benefit of monitoring transfusion medicine as in blood transfusion and organ transplant, which is likely to increase its demand. Few clinical immunoanalyzer employ automated analyzer to reduce manual intervention and chances of error as well as improve the workflow.

The increasing adoption of the immunoassay analyzer will boost the growth of the market. There is a rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases around the globe, requesting the need for early diagnosis. The growing demand for diagnostics is expected to be the key driving factor of the immunoassay analyzer market. Development in the sectors of genomics and proteomics has made the database of biomarkers expand by each day. The discovery and growing research on biomarkers of various diseases have led researchers and experts to use this knowledge to create new assays for diagnostics. Rising investments in R&D to develop new tests for the diagnosis of the diseases will promote the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, the spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Immunoassay Analyzers market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Immunoassay Analyzers market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

bioMerieux. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Diasorin S.p.A., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sigma Aldrich. Co. LLC., and Boditech Med, Inc, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunofluorescence analyzers

Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay (EIA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Consumables & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Immunoassay Analyzers market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Immunoassay Analyzers industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

So on

