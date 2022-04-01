Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Stringent government rules and regulations regarding drunk and drive cases and increasing drug and alcohol abuse cases are driving the demand of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The progress of the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is mainly driven by stringent government rules and regulations and the increasing number of alcohol drug abuse cases. The low-cost breathalyzers in developing economies are also fueling the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand for alcohol and drugs. The reduction in demand will relatively affect the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing kits. The other factor that can hinder the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing packages is the high price points of the testing kits and the inaccurate results produced by the breathalyzers. The technological advancements of the breathalyzers will lead to more efficient and enhanced breathalyzers in the future.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, LifeLoc Technologies Inc., BACtrack, C4 Development Ltd., Andatech Private Limited, Quest Products Inc., Alere Inc., Intoximeters and Soberlink, Inc., among others.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market.

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Semi-conductor based Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer (IR)

Chromatographic Instruments

Hair Testing Devices (Kits)

Urine Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices (Saliva)

Fuel cells based Breathalyzer

Immunoassay Analyzers

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Federal Departments

Hospitals

Private Sectors

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Detection

Alcohol Detection

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

