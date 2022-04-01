Connected Truck Market 2028 By Component, Range, Communication Type and Geography | The Insight Partners

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management systems, advanced driver assists systems (ADAS), and other technologies.

The “Global Connected Truck Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry, focusing on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Connected Truck market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected Truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management systems (FMS), advanced driver assists systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aid the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keeps assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The globally connected truck market is segmented based on component, range, and communication type.

Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services.

Based on the range the market is segmented into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), long-range communication (Telematics control unit).

Based on communication type the market is segmented as vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle to cloud(V2C).

Connected Truck Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Harman International, Sierra Wireless, TomTom, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Wireless

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The connected truck market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Connected truck market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in the global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slumps in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

