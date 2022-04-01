Rice Bran Oil Market Is Expected To Grow Rapidly At A CAGR of Over 4% Till 2026, According To Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rice Bran Oil Market was valued at about USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow significantly during the years 2019 to 2026 with a CAGR of over 4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rice Bran Oil Market was valued at about USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow significantly during the years 2019 to 2026 with a CAGR of over 4%. The market is expected to exceed a valuation of around USD 1.6 billion by the year 2026. This report examines all the crucial factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on this industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

The abundant production rice in Asian countries will result in a much more stable price as compared to the current high cost, thereby, having a positive impact on the market. ICRBO (International Corporation on Rice Bran Oil) is also promoting the trade and commerce of rice bran oil across many countries and is also planning to sponsor training to relevant members in order to increase rice bran oil production and create awareness among consumers. Furthermore, the Oryzol component in rice brain oil acts against the UV light and can be used as a sunscreen agent, and the ferulic acid in oryzanol can help in promoting hair growth and reduce aging as well.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, consumer behavior shifts, and presence of key market players in each region. The report also covers a comprehensive country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the scope and growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Rice Bran Oil market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

Key players:

• Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

• 3F Industries Ltd.

• A.P. Refineries Pvt. Ltd.

• Maheshwari Solvent

• Malar Solvent

• Modi Naturals Ltd.

• Harwin Agro Enterprises

• Vaighai Agro Products Ltd.

• Wanyuan Food & Oil

• King Rice Oil Group

• Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

Market segment based on Application:

• Food and beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Market segment based on End-User:

• Industry

• Direct Consumer

Regional Analysis Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Rice Bran Oil market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Rice Bran Oil market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Rice Bran Oil market?

Table of Contents:

• Global Rice Bran Oil Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Rice Bran Oil Market Forecast

• Global Rice Bran Oil Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

