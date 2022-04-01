Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:50 am, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, 58 year-old Ronald McFadden, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.