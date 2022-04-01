ModiHealth Corporate Wellness Program Provides Employees with Tools to Stay Healthy Physically, Mentally and Emotionally
Platform offers employees a personalized, easily actionable wellness plan and integrative care in the palm of their hand
Companies are realizing that mental and emotional wellness and stress reduction are just as important as physical wellness—and that’s good for everyone”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ModiHealth co-founder and CEO, Rachel Eva Dew, DNM, PhD. is serious about wellness at work, and she’s not alone. Health and wellness programs help employees create a work-life balance that is critical to avoid burnout, decrease stress, increase work-life balance, attract, and retain healthy happy employees and strengthen morale - those positive outcomes can increase the bottom line with more productivity. JAMA, the American Medical Journal, reported in 2018 that 82% of large firms and 53% of small employers in the United States offered a wellness program. But not all programs are successful, and two critical components seem to be factors to get employees engaged: first, they must feel like the program is personalized for them, and second, it needs to be extremely easy to use. ModiHealth’s virtual care platform is just that, and it provides easy virtual access to health and wellness support that is personally tailored for every wellness journey.
“Companies are realizing that mental and emotional wellness and stress reduction are just as important as physical wellness—and that’s good for everyone,” says Dew. “It’s so rewarding to work with companies that are instilling workplace practice aimed at whole-person wellness.”
The typical health and wellness program may include stress reduction, nutrition and exercise guidance, exercise options, and health assessments and screenings. The problem is that often, these programs do not address ALL of the employees’ needs and as a result, go unused. Usually, the program offered is hard to navigate, or it does not line up with an employee’s lifestyle. Programs that are successful go beyond the typical. ModiHealth’s platform includes two components that get employees engaged and are tailored to each user. The first is Concierge Health Membership - a customized wellness program that is made to fit the needs of your organization. It integrates virtual care into your program to include providers, practitioners, and wellness experts that offer well-rounded care for your staff through on-demand virtual access to an entire care team that help employees get and stay healthy! Care teams include functional and natural medicine doctors, emotional health, nutrition guidance, wellness and life coaches, fitness trainers, and more with access to the streaming service and health app. In addition to the Concierge Health Memberships,
The on-demand corporate wellness program creates personal journeys based on the users’ needs, with customizable workout and nutrition plans, health tracking, a health app, health and wellness programs, online classes, and even data analytics to help companies reduce waste. Also, the program has a whole-person approach to wellness and looks to the root cause of symptoms, providing an integrative and holistic solution. Another way ModiHealth increases engagement? Ease of use. The ModiHealth platform and App is easy to navigate, providing support in the palm of the user’s hand, whether they are looking for a nutritious meal, their next workout, stress reduction, or virtual care.
Creating an organizational culture of health and well-being means healthy outcomes, less job absence, increased productivity, and a life balance that can lead to a happier work culture. ModiHealth provides an easy-to-use platform that isn’t overwhelming to employees and is customizable to target each person’s personal needs and goals, which will keep them engaged. Check out ModiHealth.com for your wellness solutions.
About
ModiHealth is a technology platform that is an integrative whole-person care approach to healthcare. It aggregates lifestyle, wellness, mental health, and medical care under one virtual roof that is changing how people receive the care and resources they need to get and stay healthy. The platform includes virtual care sessions with both MDs and wellness practitioners, hundreds of hours of proprietary on-demand streaming service content, concierge health memberships, customizable fitness & nutrition plans, and health data tracking through the ModiHealth health app’s gamified machine learning AI. ModiHealth offers both individual and corporate wellness solutions. ModiHealth Technologies, LLC was founded in 2015, by Dr. Rachel Dew and Dr. Randall Wright and has recently been nominated in the category of Top Telehealth Company, and the CEO for Top HealthCare Innovator, for The Los Angeles Business Journal Health Care Awards 2021. Discover the future of optimized virtual health and wellness atwww.ModiHealth.com. ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way!
