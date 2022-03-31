MPD and FBI Collaboration Leads to United States District Court Indictments in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force and Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office announce three suspects have been charged in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

Beginning on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, through Tuesday, February 22, 2022, there were twenty-two Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offenses that occurred in Washington, DC. An investigation into these offenses revealed they were committed by the same suspects.

In the offenses below, the suspects entered establishments and produced handguns. The suspects then demanded property from the employees and fled the scene.

At approximately 5:45 pm, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22005081

At approximately 8:22 pm, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22005674

At approximately 11:30 am, on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22007233

At approximately 1:49 pm, on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 700 block of L Street, Southeast. CCN: 22007281

At approximately 8:50 pm, on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22007460

At approximately 9:00 pm, on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22007475

At approximately 10:44 am, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the 2300 block of Rhode Island, Northeast. CCN: 22010205

At approximately 9:30 pm, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22014969

At approximately 8:48 pm, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 22014970

At approximately 9:46 pm, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22014998

At approximately 7:00 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22016023

At approximately 10:35 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22016063

At approximately 9:28 pm, on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22017526

At approximately 8:31 pm, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the 3100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22021245

At approximately 6:26 pm, on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the 400 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 22021718

At approximately 7:25 pm, on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22021737

At approximately 9:37 pm, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22022788

At approximately 9:55 pm, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22023360

At approximately 10:14 pm, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 22023375

At approximately 9:55 pm, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22024724

At approximately 9:27 pm, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22024826

At approximately 10:04 pm, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the 4800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22025859

A joint investigation between MPD’s Carjacking Task Force and the FBI Washington Field Office resulted in identifying the suspects responsible for these offenses. As a result, United States District Court Indictments were obtained.

Pursuant to the US District Court Indictments, 28 year-old Stephon Harrigan, and 28 year-old Tavarus Thompson, and 26 year-old Aaron Harrigan, were charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Interstate Commerce by Robbery.

Tavarus Thompson was additionally charged with an additional count of Conspiracy to Interfere with Interstate Commerce by Robbery, Using, Carrying, Brandishing, and Possessing a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction).

Stephon Harrigan was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction), Kidnapping, and Carjacking.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners as well as the community for their assistance in this case.

