Panthera Capital Holdings Is in Active Negotiation for the Acquisition of European Registered Agent Authority

Panthera Capital Holdings (PCH) is currently negotiating to acquire European Registered Agent Authority (ERAA).

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CCAJ)

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH has experienced success due to its creative investments and holdings portfolio. The group of companies has been gaining speedy momentum over a short time.

Now, the group has taken an initiative to take the next step in business, and acquire European Registered Agent Authority (ERAA) which currently holds the majority share of control of Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp ($CCAJ). This acquisition is going to provide numerous new opportunities for CCAJ to grow and reach new heights.

Even though it’s still an ongoing negotiation, the group expects to see a positive outcome. If the negotiation goes as expected, Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp ($CCAJ) will have the capability to expand its business portfolio and get exponential growth in newer sectors in the near future while seeking new acquisitions.

Reign of Bright Future of CCAJ

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corporation (CCAJ), currently working under the umbrella of ERAA, is destined to proceed towards a brighter future if/ once the acquisition has taken place. After the successful transaction, Panthera will be able to provide the necessary resources to CCAJ in order to elevate its future and begin negotiations with other companies to expand its revenue and business.

The Results Are to Be Announced Soon

As negotiations near a close, Panthera Capital Holdings aims to inform all the shareholders of CCAJ of its plans moving forward in the near future and how it seeks to push this company forward in a major way.

