LUBBOCK-The Office of the Attorney General, acting as Attorney Pro Tem, presented to a Special Grand Jury of Lubbock County, the investigation into the shooting of Chad Read by Kyle Carruth that occurred in Lubbock, Texas on November 5th, 2021. The presentation of the case included several eyewitnesses, family of Chad Read, and additional evidence that was not previously released to the public.

After several days of thorough inspection of the evidence, the Special Grand Jury concluded their investigation into the matter and deliberated on whether the evidence supported the filing of criminal charges against Kyle Carruth. The Special Grand Jury voted today to not indict for any criminal charges against Kyle Carruth.