Announcing the Release of ‘Our World:’ Author Everr Liii’s Must-Read Sci-Fi Novel
Published in simplified Chinese and English on 2/22/2022, the day Pluto returns, and underscored by black comedy, the book is now available for purchase.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reve Realm is pleased to announce the release of Everr Liii’s highly anticipated novel Our World, currently available globally on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other book stores in paperback format. The book, published in simplified Chinese and English on February 22, 2022 - the day Pluto returns - tells the story of a female idealist who witnesses a series of ridiculous events happening around her.
The main character, a 25-year-old Chinese-American female comic artist suffering from savior complex and cyber-attacks, enjoys shutting herself off from people. When she finally decides to let more people into her life, strange things happen to make her question her sanity. With a dark sense of humor, this noir-genre apocalyptic science fiction focuses on personal growth while introducing a diverse community of characters that include hackers, scientists, a world owner, a math scholar, artists, a spy, children, family, an elderly, and more.
Rated as PG-15, Our World contains mild nudity, violence, substance use, and language. The author depicts the mindsets of several criminals, including kidnappers, sexual abusers, and hackers, while other themes in the book include war, materialism, parenting, and morality.
Although Our World is Everr’s first published book, she is no stranger to the arts. Having trained as a sculpturist, painter, filmmaker, and musician at VCUarts, Temple University, and the New York Film Academy, she has created many documentaries, and has also worked as a neurological music therapist.
It is believed that Everr’s experiences as a neurological music therapist and in making documentaries may have inspired her to write the book.
For more information, or to order Our World, visit Amazon.
About the Author
Born in Harbin, China, Everr Liii immigrated with her family to the U.S. when she was a child. Heavily influenced by her grandpa who was an Erhu player for Cantonese Folk Music, she performed piano at Harbin Pioneers Palace at the age of six. In her undergraduate years, Everr was trained as a sculpturist, painter, filmmaker, and musician at VCUarts, Temple University, and New York Film Academy, and later obtained her certificate of Neurological Music Therapist at Toronto University in Canada.
A firm believer in the power of healing and storytelling in music, Everr released her first official album called RR Phantom, and has since also released her first science fiction fantasy novel entitled Our World.
Ryan Horan
Reve Realm
ryanhoranrr@gmail.com