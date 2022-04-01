Young entrepreneurs applauded for their contributions to society

VIETNAM, April 1 -

Leaders of the Party and State congratulate the Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has praised the contributions made by young entrepreneurs nationwide, helping to further the development of the country, particularly during the hard times caused by the pandemic.

Speaking at the seventh National Congress for the 2022-2025 term of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs' Association on Thursday, Khái said that on behalf of the Party and State leaders, he praised the successes and important contributions of the young businessmen and the association.

The Deputy PM called on young entrepreneurs to make efforts to overcome difficulties and contribute to the country’s post-COVID socio-economic recovery by following directions of the Politburo, the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government.

“Enterprises need to diversify forms of operation, strengthen linkages, develop markets, share information, disperse risks and improve the capacity of members so that they could help increase the association’s influence not only in the country, but also in the region and around the world,” Khái said.

Young entrepreneurs need to promptly propose to the Party, State and the Government initiatives in the policymaking process so more favourable conditions can be created for young entrepreneurs to devote and develop, he said.

The Deputy PM asked the association to focus on developing a force of young entrepreneurs who are strong in number, quality and worthy of “being good soldiers on the economic front”.

“Young entrepreneurs regularly study, practise and work with a warm heart and long vision. They think big and see far for the development of business and the country,” Khái said, expecting those young entrepreneurs would be brave enough to face and overcome difficulties and challenges, to be a pioneer in all fields, especially in science and technology.

Khái also called on young entrepreneurs to continue upholding social responsibility, constantly innovate, create, and unite to conquer and compete well in the global environment, bringing Vietnamese businesses further, integrating deeper and bringing greater success.

"The Party, State and social community always believe that, with enthusiasm, intelligence, ambition and national pride, the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association will promote the achieved results, continue to reach new successes, contribute more to the national construction and defence,” he said.

On this occasion, the Standing Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association received the Third Class Labour Medal for their positive contributions and unceasing dedication to the country. Entrepreneur Đặng Hồng Anh was awarded the Third Class Labour Medal for his outstanding achievements in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs' Association convened its seventh National Congress for the 2022-2025 term in Hà Nội in the last two days, attracting the participation of 800 young businesspeople representing the association’s members from across the country.

Over its 29 years of establishment and development, the association has developed a network at all levels in 63 provinces and cities nationwide. The Association's members have created jobs for about three million employees and earned total annual revenue of more than US$30 billion.

Vice-Chairman of the Việt Nam Youth Union, Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association Đặng Hồng Anh reviewed the three-year journey of implementing the resolution of the 6th Congress of the association.

“With the slogan 'Vietnamese young entrepreneurs-Pioneering innovation-Creating values', the association made significant changes,” Anh said.

During the 2018-2021 term, the association has completed the role of Chairman of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Council 2020, becoming an official member of the Asia-Pacific Young Entrepreneurs Organisation.

The association’s activities focused more on issues in localities, promoting clubs and ten Young Entrepreneurs Clusters with many practical activities, connecting young entrepreneurs across the country, he said.

Association members also joined social security activities and COVID-19 prevent and control with a series of initiatives at all levels, which demonstrated the responsibility of young Vietnamese entrepreneurs to the community, Anh said.

Congress consulted and selected entrepreneur Đặng Hồng Anh to continue to hold the position of chairman of the association and elected 153 members of the Central Committee of the association for the 7th term from 2022 to 2025. —VNS