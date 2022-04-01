Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige, first lady kick-off Washington Place anniversary events

PHOTOS can be found here

VIDEO can be found here

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige welcomed former governors, first ladies, other community leaders and fourth grade students from across the state to Washington Place today, for the opening ceremony and proclamation signing marking the historic home’s 175th anniversary.

This year marks 175 years since the construction of Washington Place, which served as the official residence of Queen Liliʻuokalani and her husband, John Dominis, as well as former territorial and state governors.

“Today, Washington Place is an historic home that honors the memory and legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani and the special place she holds in our collective hearts and memory,” said Gov. Ige. “Washington Place was a place of contrasts, of loss and healing, of sorrow and joy, and above all, of perseverance.”

“Like many before us, we also built special memories at Washington Place. Many who have lived here hosted U.S. presidents and foreign dignitaries, held historic bill signings, made major announcements, and invited community groups to the home. Each resident at Washington Place took care in preserving the home for the next family, all while creating memories, joy, hope, and healing of their own,” said Amano-Ige.

The opening ceremony included a special performance by fourth graders from Hawaiʻi’s public schools, including 120 students from Nuuanu, Keolu and Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue Elementary Schools. They were joined by more than 2,000 additional fourth graders representing 38 schools across the state, dancing simultaneously to Ē Liliʻu Ē at their respective campuses. See the video here.

For a link to a list of Hawaiʻi Department of Education schools that participated in the virtual hula performance, click here.

The Royal Hawaiian Band will also hold a special concert at Washington Place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, which is free and open to the public. A link to register for the event can be found here.

###

Media Contact:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

